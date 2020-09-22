

Educationists have poked holes in the President’s decision to re-open schools and higher institutions of learning for finalists saying he should have instead declared 2020 a dead year for all.

On Sunday while addressing the nation on the Covid-19 situation the country, President Museveni allowed partial re-opening of schools which have been under lockdown since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic for only candidate classes.

Ben Kirere, an educationist tells KFM that it is not the right time to re-open schools because there’s no way teachers and learners can cover the syllabi with the remaining few months to end the year.

He also says that giving learners examinations without completing the syllabus is unreasonable.

Kirere calls for an engagement between the teachers, learners and parents to analyse the situation and forge the way forward.