By Damali Mukhaye

Education experts have listed numerous hitches stalling digital education in Uganda, warning that if the government through the ministry of education does not address them, it will be impossible to achieve any positive results.

While giving his keynote address during the ongoing third teacher’s symposium which kicked off on Wednesday this week, the Vice Chancellor of Nkumba University, Jude Lubega sited the lack of adequate training of teachers on adaption of new techniques of digital education.

He also calls for heavy investment in Information and Communication Technologies in all institutions of learning, especially in teachers colleges so that trainees graduate with hands on ICT skills.

He said all the above will only be possible if the government puts in place a clear national digital agenda to be followed by all institutions of learning.

The 3rd annual national teachers’ symposium is set to be officially closed by the state minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo later today.