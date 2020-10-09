

As Uganda celebrates her 58th Independence anniversary, educationists have asked government to ensure that the education curriculum at all levels addresses the local issues.

Speaking to KFM, Ben Kirere, an educationists says despite increased schools and student enrollment, government has not done enough to provide human capital that responds to the current needs of people.

He explains that many learners are still following the education system that was left behind by the missionaries without skills to create their own jobs.

Kirere notes that this can be changed by authorities making regular revisions in the curriculum at all levels to fit the current market demands.