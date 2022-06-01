By Moses Ndhaye

Education experts from East Africa have called for a holistic education system that can assess both the learners’ class room acquired knowledge as well as life skills and values.

The Executive Director of Uwezo Uganda, Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo says, life skills and values such as problem-solving are key in nurturing competent professionals fit for the job market.

Dr Nakabugo revealed that a regional study that was conducted in 2014 showed that 63% of the university graduates in Uganda lacked the skills needed for employment.

A similar study found that about 61% of graduates in Tanzania and 51% of graduates in Kenya lacked these skills.

She notes that increasingly, in the 21 century, skills have been recognized as a fundamental part of education.