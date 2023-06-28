The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje has condemned the recent attack on Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School that left over 40 people dead in Kasese district.

Delivering his Eid-Al-Adha sermon at the Gadafi Mosque in Old Kampala, Mubajje has said that attack by suspected rebels is a sign of ungodliness that has crept into the hearts of many.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the massacres which took place in Kasese whereby those criminals killed innocent children mercilessly and may Allah guide them because human beings are supposed to be held like human beings,” Mubajje said on Wednesday.

He also condemned the ongoing global conflicts that have continued to claim innocent lives, calling on the international community to promote peace at all costs.

Representing the Prime Minster, the minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda asked Muslims to always promote peace, love, and prosperity through educating their children