Eight Kyambogo University students have been deleted from the graduation list over alleged altering of marks, few days before the graduation ceremony.

Kyambogo University is set to graduate over 12,000 graduands during its 18th graduation ceremony which kicks off on Wednesday this week.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka said genuine students who were missing on the graduation list attacked management for putting their colleagues who had retakes on the list and left them out.

He further explained that these students were arrested and later released on bond pending investigations.

He says the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is currently conducting investigations to establish how they came to alter marks. Those involved in the acts will be dealt with according to the law, Katunguka vowed.

Prof. Katunguka also said 30 others who were claiming to have passed but were missing on the graduation list had retakes. These ran to court to block the graduation but were told off after the case was dismissed.