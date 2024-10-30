By Alex Ashaba

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and eight others admitted to hospital with severe injuries after they were on Tuesday evening hacked by unknown assailants in Kagadi District in Western Uganda, police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said Wednesday.

"Preliminary information indicates that members of a new cult whose name is yet to be established descended on people, most of whom are their family members and cut them using sharp objects leading to their death and others injured," said Maj Billal Katamba, the Mountain Division and Operatiin Shuuja public information officer following the 9pm attack in Muzizi -A village, Kyaterekera Sub County.