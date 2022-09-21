Eight people have been injured following a motor vehicle accident that occurred this afternoon at Kinoni in Mabira along the Kampala-Jinja highway in Buikwe district.

According to Hellen Butoto, the Sezibwa region police spokesperson, the accident was caused by a tyre rupture which made the driver lose control of the vehicle before it overturned several times.

She says it involved a Toyota Hiace vehicle registration number UBK 629X that was Jinja-bound.

The injured have been rushed to Kawolo hospital for treatment and the vehicle wreckage towed off to Mabira police station yard as inquiries continue.

The police have identified the injured as; Mayengo Herbert, Wazaba Nicholas, Luwanu Fawuza, Namulondo Arthur, Kasironi Sharon, Luckman Isabirye, Musis Didi, and Barongo Andrew.