Eight people who were arrested this week while demanding for the arrest of government officials accused of stealing iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja have been remanded to Luzira prison.

The eight were arraigned before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza, and charged with the offence of assaulting a female police officer in the execution of her duty.

Court has identified the group as; Bukenya Moses, Ndyasiima Nelson, Najjuma Sanyu, Kawooya Sharif, Batanda Augustine, Nayebale Gilbert, Ssegawa Shafia, and Ssemakula Teddy.

They have been remanded until April 12, 2023, as police investigations into the matter continue.

Prosecution states that the said suspects with others still at large on Marich 28, 2023, at Ben Kiwanuka street central division in Kampala district assaulted ASP Musimenta Flavia, a police officer who was executing her duty.

Iron sheet saga

The named beneficiaries of the iron sheets included Vice President Jesca Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, first deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, third deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija.

Other beneficiaries include Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua and junior Agriculture minister Bwino Kyagulaga. Ministers Kasaija and Kadaga have separately acknowledged receiving some iron sheets, but said these were unsolicited.

Finance State minister Amos Lugoloobi, who had used part of iron sheets for roofing a shed on his farm, plucked them off and called them evil roofing materials.