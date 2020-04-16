

The Ministry of health has discharged eight more COVID-19 patients after recovering from the disease.

Among the eight patients discharged, seven of them have been undergoing treatment at Mulago referral hospital, and one from Hoima hospital.

The total number of the patients who have been discharged so far now totals to 20 out of the 55 cases of COVID-19 which have been confrimed in the country.

The state minister for health in charge General duties Robinah Nabajja, while discharging the patients at Mulago referral hospital says, among the seven patients discharged from Mulago hospital, are 3 women and 4 men.

She says the patients will also be followed up for another 14 days, to ensure that they are free from the disease.

She has asked the community not to discriminate the patients, but instead welcome them.