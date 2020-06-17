By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 8 new Covid-19 cases from the over 2,500 samples tested yesterday, putting the total confirmed cases at 732.

According to the Director-General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, four cases were among the 1,800 samples tested from points of entry, while the other 4 were from the 677 samples of alerts and contacts.

All the 39 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19, and all the confirmed cases are Ugandans.

Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, while two are a turn boy and a clearing agent from Elegu.

The other four are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases, 2 were under quarantine in Kampala at the time of the test,1 from Moyo and 1 traveller who arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo through a porous border in Kasese district and was identified by the community.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 409 covid recoveries, with no related death.