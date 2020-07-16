

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 8 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,051.

These were from the 2,405 samples tested yesterday.

According to the Director General Health Services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, of the 8 confirmed cases, two are alerts from Kampala and Kagadi districts while five are contacts, three from Amuru and two from Lamwo districts.

One is an Indian returnee who was under quarantine at the time of the test.

There are currently 194 active cases on admission, 173 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 18 foreigners.