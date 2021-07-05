By Ruth Anderah

Eight people who were arrested and detained for the alleged attempted murder of works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and the murder of his daughter Brenda Natango and his driver have filed an application before the High Court over illegal dentation.

The eight led by Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka are suing the Attorney General, Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Commandant Special Investigations Directorate, Kireka and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence over illegal detention.

In their habeas corpus application filed through their lawyers of Wameeli and Company Advocates, they accuse the security agencies of illegally arresting them.

According to an affidavit sworn in on their behalf by Francis Nyakoojo, a lawyer and Human Rights activist, between June 24th and 2nd July, the suspects were respectively arrested in Kawanda, Maganjo, Muyenga, Namugongo in Kampala and Wakiso District by police officers and other armed plain-clothed security operatives.

They claim that the security operatives brutally dragged and forced them into a waiting van including Tata Umar who was taken with his child to an unknown place by then and have since been held incommunicado.

They now want the court to issue an order compelling the respondents to produce them before the court for appropriate orders.

The lawyer further alleges that the suspects have been held beyond the mandated 48 hours without being produced before a competent court which is a violation of their rights.