By Ruth Anderah

Older persons and ex-prisoners in Uganda are set to get financial support from the “Uphold Friends in Need Association”, a Non-Government Organisation started by a group of army veterans.

This has been revealed by association General Secretary Jimmy Mugalu while addressing the media at their head offices in Matugga, Kito zone in Wakiso District.

Mugalu says the association which was launched in 2016 by Rtd Captain Lawrence Mukasa Kalira, will also pay half of school fees for the orphans and children of former prisoners and caters for medical bills of the needy older persons.

Mugalu adds that they have chosen to help ex-prisoners because most of them come out of the prisons and have have nothing to start a new life with and end up committing other offences.

He says the covid-19 pandemic has specifically made life very difficult for them.