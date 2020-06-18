An Elderly woman has collapsed and died instantly in a lift at Postel building, Kampala as she headed to the Defence and veterans affairs directorate office.

Deputy UPDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Deo Akiki says the deceased, Annet Masumba, 76, mother to thr late Lt Andrew Muduli was at the time of her death in company of her son a one Wagidoso Wasolo and some Defence ministry staff.

Dr. Brenda Aboke from the UPDF senior officers Diagnostic centre at Mbuya later today pronounced Masumba dead.

Her son has revealed she was battling Arthritis and high blood pressure

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Veterans affairs has urged all pensioners and claimants to make use of Zonal offices from their districts instead of braving long journeys to the headquarters in Kampala.

The deceased whose body has been taken to Bombo military hospital for a post mortem hailed from Mbale district.