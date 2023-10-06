The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Special Elder’s Committee has prescribed some remedies to the current leadership crisis that threatens to tear the party apart.

The FDC, the biggest opposition party in parliament from 2006 to 2021, split into two, with one faction loyal to former party president Dr Kizza Besigye referred to as the Katonga faction, while another loyal to Patrick Amurait and Nandala stayed at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

Delivering a keynote address at the ongoing FDC national delegates’ conference held at Patidar Samaj Sports Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala, former Kagoma Member of Parliament Dr Frank Nabwiso has advised the party to quickly review its current strategic development plan.

Nabwiso says this should be done based on the party’s current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats as it agrees on what should be done in the remaining 27 months to the 2027 general elections.

According to Nabwiso, FDC needs strong, innovative, inspiring, nationalistic and highly disciplined persons with good public relations and resource mobilization and management skills.

“They should have adequate time for party affairs, and above all, they should have good public and diplomatic skills and be able to make timely and correct decisions. In summary, FDC leaders should take the first step to revamp itself and reassure its followers in all 72,000 villages in Uganda that FDC is their party and not for those of us who live in urban centers,” Nabwiso said.

The FDC delegates’ conference is happening on the heels of a High Court ruling that dismissed a petition that had been filed by the Katonga faction to block it on grounds that it was convened illegally.