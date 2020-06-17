By Shamim Nateebwa

The just released revised 2021 election roadmap continues to draw reaction from various stakeholders.

Crispin Kaheru, an election expert decries the limited time allotted to pre-election activities by the electoral commission.

The commission’s boss Justice Simon Byabakama yesterday unveiled the revised roadmap showing new dates for planned activities like nominations, campaigns with elections expected to be held between 10th January and February 8th 2021.

However, Kaheru says through wide consultation with all stakeholders more time should have been allocated to these activities, many of which have already been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.