By Shabibah Nakirigya

Election observers under their umbrella of Uganda National NGO forum have tasked the Electoral Commission to work on electoral integrity if we are to have free and fair elections come 2021 general elections.

Electoral integrity means any election that is based on the democratic principles of universal suffrage and political equality as reflected in international standards.

Speaking to the media during their dialogue on election integrity and the 2021 general elections in Uganda today, Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) Executive Director Henry Muguzi said that electoral integrity is currently one of the unresolved issues in the electoral processes.

“According to what we have observed in the on-going campaigns, security agencies seem to have calculated moves to deny opposition candidates their rights to interact with people,’ he says.

He added that EC has a responsibility to make sure that candidates practice their rights so that we have free and fair elections.

“As observers, we are also trying to explore the means how citizens can play a part to know that it’s important to focus on rebuilding the integrity in our elections,’ he says

Mr Crispin Kaheru, the head of Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda CEEDU said that free and fair elections are the hallmark of a well –functioning democracy and the foundation of a legitimate and stable government and that’s why they call for integrity.

“The general elections system including the model of the elections management body, nature of electoral laws, and spending funds during elections campaigns all have a significant bearing on the kind of elections a society inbounded to have come 2021,” he said.