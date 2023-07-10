Election observers have welcomed President Yoweri Museveni’s proposal to adopt the use of electronic voting in future elections to avoid malpractice.

Museveni’s proposal follows irregularities witnessed during the just concluded Oyam North parliamentary by-election that was won by Uganda People’s Congress’ (UPC) Dr. Eunice Apio.

He condemned the election violence that marred the by-election and demanded that action be taken against those who are said to have ticked the ballots on behalf of the voters.

This, he said can be avoided by adopting electronic voting and the use of thumbprints.

“I insist that all voting must be electronic, using the thumb prints. How, then, does the pre-ticking come in? Are some people still allowing non- electronic voting?” Museveni wondered.

Earlier, Museveni had condemned similar vices in the Bukedea by-election held last month and ordered special investigations that have since seen several police officers and a councilor arrested by the state house anti-corruption unit.

The Executive Director of Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring, Henry Muguzi tells KFM that by adopting this technology, Uganda would enhance the credibility of its electoral system and reduce the likelihood of voting malpractice, such as ballot stuffing or double voting.