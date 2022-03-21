By Herbert Zziwa

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has set tomorrow, Tuesday as the date for expression of interest for the position of Speaker of Parliament following the demise of Jacob Oulanyah, according to highly-placed sources.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) will later convene on Wednesday and Caucus on Thursday.

Sources added that the election of Speaker will be conducted on Friday.

In a statement, Government Chief Whip and NRM Parliamentary Caucus chairperson, Thomas Tayebwa, said he had been instructed by President Museveni who is the NRM chairman to call for a special caucus meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2pm at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to discuss the issue of Speaker of Parliament.