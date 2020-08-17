

By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral Commission is this morning to conduct elections of Village Youth Committees, in all the villages across the country where the positions are being contested.

The Village/Cell Youth Council shall consist of youths who reside in the Village and are willing to be members of the Village Youth Council.

The commission’s acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the Youth Committees elections are to be conducted by voters lining up behind candidates’ portraits or candidates’ symbols or candidates’ agents or the individual candidates of their choice.

He says voting will not go beyond 4:00pm, and calls upon all people participating in the elections to comply with guidelines issued to prevent spread of covid 19.

The Youth Committee shall have the following elective offices: Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and General Secretary.

Others are Publicity Secretary, Secretary for Women Youth, Secretary for Student Affairs, Secretary for Labour Affairs, Secretary for Sports and Culture and Secretary for Finance.