The Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDDU) says the forthcoming general elections cannot be extended beyond 2021.

Speaking to KFM, the coalition’s Manager Advocacy and Communication, Charity Ahimbisibwe, says constitutionally, the President’s term in office expires after 5 years and if he is to stay in office, it will require a referendum which is equal to conducting an election.

She points out that the president can use Article 110 of the constitution to declare a state of emergency in consultation with relevant authorities and he steps aside leaving the Speaker of Parliament in an acting capacity.

In an interview with NBS TV on Monday, President, Museveni hinted on the possible postponement of the polls saying it would be madness and unwise to organize an election amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the virus is contained by July 2020.