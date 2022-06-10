By Ritah Kemigisa

The Electoral Commission (EC) is today starting the registration of women.

The exercise is aimed at updating the voter register ahead of the upcoming women councils and committees elections.

According to the electoral body, the exercise will be conducted from 7am to 6pm on each of the appointed dates in all villages throughout the country.

The commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the exercise that kicks off today will run from June 10 and 13.

This will be followed by the display of the women’s register at the village level between June 23 and 24, nomination of candidates at the sub-county headquarters will take place on June 27 and July 1.

Candidates’ campaigns for election of the village women committee will take place between July 4 and 6 and polling day for a five member committee will be on July 7.