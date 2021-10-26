By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission today concludes update of the national voters register in preparation for conduct of Local Government Councils by-elections.

The exercise which started on Friday last week seeks to allow voters in affected areas to among other things; enable new eligible applicants to register, enable voters confirm that their photographs match their particulars, as well as conduct transfer of voters who wish to move to new locations.

The commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya has implored members of the public yet to cross check their particulars to do so ahead of the polls set for early next year.

After the exercise, the commission is to conduct nominations from 29th- 30th November ahead of campaigns from 2nd -14th December and polls set for 15th and 16th December 2021 for Special Interest Groups and Kayunga District chairperson respectively.