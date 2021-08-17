By Ruth Anderah

A team of 20 lawyers has been deployed by the Electoral Commission to handle the 155 election petitions.

This has been revealed by the head of Litigation with EC Eric Sabiiti.

Sabiiti says lawyer Patrick Wetaka is going to lead EC lawyers that will handle cases at Mbale High Court which received the highest number of petitions (31).

Hamid Lugoloobi will lead EC lawyers in Central, Enock Kugonza will lead the Fort Portal circuit which brings together the North and South Western Region.

Sabiiti will be the one heading the team of Electoral Commission’s lawyers in Western Uganda High Courts.

Sabiiti meanwhile says they hired a few external lawyers to support and beef up its legal team.

Some of the parties that turned up at the Kampala High Court yesterday included Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, who is contesting his loss in the Kampala Central MP race at the hands of Mohammed Nsereko. His case will be handled by Justice Apinyi.

Others were Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya whose petition has been set for tomorrow before Justice Wolayo. The case involving Rubaga South MP Aloysius Mukasa will meantime be heard today by Justice Nabisinde.

The Commission is largely accused of having failed to organize a free and fair elections which allegedly resulted in bribery, election fraud and false declaration of results of those whose victory is being challenged.