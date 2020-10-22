

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has set 14th Jan 2021 as polling day for directly elected members of parliament and district woman MPs

This has been revealed by the commission’s chairman Justice Simon Byabakama while updating the nation on the progress of implementation of activities under the revised road map.

Justice Byabakama also said campaigns for parliamentary candidates will run from 9th Nov 2020 – 12th Jan 2021 from 7am – 6pm according to the harmonized campaign program.

Campaigns for other categories like city lord mayor, division mayors, district chairpersons and councilors will be conducted from 9th Nov 2020 – 18th January 2021.