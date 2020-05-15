The Electoral Commission has spoken out on the disruption of the 2021 election roadmap by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Museveni recently hinted on possible postponement of the 2021 polls if the coronavirus was not contained by July this year, drawing mixed reaction from various circles.

Now speaking to KFM, the commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa says they are still studying the situation but quickly adds that holding a free and fair election requires not just adequate funding but time as well.

He says all planned activities between March and May 2020 including elections for Special Interest Groups have been suspended until further notice.

Some stakeholders including parliament have hinted on the possibility of rescheduling the polls.

Taremwa urges members of the public to focus more on how to survive the pandemic than the elections since at the moment the commission cannot tell whether or not the country will go to the polls as planned in February 2021.

“We are working on that. We are looking at all the risk factors involved in organizing an election. The issue is not about postponing elections, in my view, the issue is can you have electoral activities conducted in the same manner like before? And that is not possible”, Mr Taremwa told KFM in telephone interview.