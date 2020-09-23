The ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development has revealed plans to translate laws that directly affect People With Disabilities (PWDs) ahead of the 2021 general polls.

Emily Ajambo, the acting commissioner for the Disabled and Elderly says the ministry will provide a compatible version of the People with Disabilities Act 2020 to help guide PWDs in the forthcoming elections.

She says the Act is to be translated into audiovisual form to help both the blind and the deaf to read with their fingers.

PWDs constitute 12.4% of the entire population and of these 3.1% are deaf.

Uganda this week joins the word in a scientific commemoration of the international day for the deaf on September 25th in Masaka district, under the theme, “Sign Language Rights For All”.