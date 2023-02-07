By Denis Edema

Police in Buikwe district are investigating the electrocution of a 22-year-old woman in Lower Nava zone, Njeru municipality on Monday morning.

Ms. Eunice Ajok, a housewife, was electrocuted as she cleaned the house after her husband, Mr. Patrick Latigo who is an electrician had left for work.

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region police spokesperson on Tuesday said: “The deceased’s husband, who is an electrician, had connected a live wire from a socket, which passed under the couple’s bed to a fabricated hotplate in the house.”

The incident happened in one of the slum areas where residents have constructed temporary houses under high-voltage power lines from Nalubaale dam.

As part of their routine investigations, Butoto said they would establish for how long the deceased has stayed with the electrician while unaware of power lines hovering over their home.

She added that the incident was reported by Mr. Joel Obunga, a neighbour, who heard the deceased fall in the house; and upon entering, he found her unconscious with the hand resting on an electric wire.

The body was taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary as investigations continue.