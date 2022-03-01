By Ruth Anderah

Following the launch of the Electronic Court Case Management Information system (ECCMIS) by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo this morning, one can now file cases online.

Launching the new system, Dollo said the new system will not only enable people to file cases online but will also allow payments and receipt of automated reminders to court summons and judgments.

The chief Justice adds that E-filing will reduce corruption due to limited human interaction, reduce the cost of papers, loss of files, ease management by justices and balance their workload.

The project will be piloted in 18 courts including Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Jinja High Court, all the seven High Court divisions (Land, Commercial, Family, and Anti-Corruption, War Crimes, and Civil division).

It will also be piloted at the Chief Magistrates level including Jinja, Mengo, Nakawa, Makindye, and Buganda Road Court, and three Magistrates Grade one Court’s including LDC Court, Kakira, and Bugembe.

On 16th September 2019 Judiciary signed a five-year contract worth Shs9.2 billion with Synergy International Systems in a bid to achieve its goal of an electronic court case management system and the digitalization of court proceedings.