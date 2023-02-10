By Mike Sebalu

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has confirmed the appointment of 11 deputy directors in different directorates. Some of the appointed have been working in acting capacities while others have been recruited from outside KCCA through the Public Service Commission.

Simon Kasyate, the Kampala Capital City Authority, spokesperson says the recruitment means improvement in better service delivery to the people of Kampala City.

Some of the appointed include; Nyakaisiki Monica Rose (Deputy Director Information Systems) who has replaced Martin Ssekajja, William Epiaka (Deputy Director Strategy and Business Management) among others.

The appointed will be working in the departments of; treasury services directorate, procurement section, internal audit directorate, Gender, welfare and community services directorate, deputy director in revenue management, directorate of engineering, and technical services among others.