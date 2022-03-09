By Ivan Ssenabulya

The deputy prime minister in charge of East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga has celebrated women in the country, who she says have walked the journey for emancipation.

This was contained in her message on international women’s day, held yesterday.

The former speaker of parliament says that emancipation is evident in schools, villages, markets, tertiary institutions, universities, cities, local governments, parliament, industries, business, judiciary, civil society, armed forces, cabinet, and Religious Institutions.

Kadaga is one of the celebrated women who have inspired so many others in various aspects.