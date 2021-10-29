By AFP

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the parent company’s name is being changed to “Meta” to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will keep their names under the rebranding.

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said during an annual developers conference.

“Our apps and their brands, they are not changing,” he added.

He said the name Facebook doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does.

US tech blog The Verge first reported earlier this month that the rebrand is part of plans to shift gears from being seen as a social media company to focus on Zuckerberg’s plans for building the metaverse.