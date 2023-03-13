The Central Organization of Free Trade Unions (COFTU) General Secretary, Dr. Sam Lyomoki has maintained that he is still in charge of the union despite a section of members voting to fire him.

Last week, some members of the Union’s Central Executive Committee convened a meeting in Kampala and voted out Lyomoki and replaced him with Anthony Wanyama.

They claimed the decision is to reclaim the trust of the public after Dr. Lyomoki was implicated in the scandal at NSSF where he is accused of among others withdrawing Shs100 million from the fund on behalf of the Union.

Dr. Lyomoki however says the decision by some of his colleagues is merely wishful thinking, further adding that he cannot be voted out of office.

He also questions the timing of his dismissal, explaining that there is a selfish plot for some of them to work their way to the NSSF board.

“I can go and say that I have removed President Museveni I’m the president. Will you recognize me? So, these are things which are internal. For me, the challenge was; why are they coming at this time?” Lyomoki wondered.

Dr. Lyomoki sits on the NSSF board where he represents workers through COFTU.