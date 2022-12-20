The Explore Elgon tourism campaign kicks off this morning. The campaign launched recently by the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities running from December 20th – 23rd seeks to showcase the diverse tourism attractions in Eastern Uganda’s Elgon region.

The State minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra encourages Ugandans to explore Uganda’s exquisite nature this festive season and continue travelling so as to build a resilient tourism sector.

He says the ministry is engaging local communities on matters of conservation and sustainability as well as bringing on board private sector players to popularize such domestic tourism drives.

The Elgon campaign has attracted celebrities like Kickboxer Moses Golola, Comedians Madrat and Chiko and artiste Sheeba Karungi among others.