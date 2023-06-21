The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has revealed that it will today kick off emergency restoration works on a section of Karuma bridge that was yesterday destroyed by a truck that plunged into River Nile.

The Sino Truck and its two occupants were all swept away and efforts to retrieve them and the wreckage are still ongoing.

Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA media relations manager tells KFM that they have deployed a team from their Masindi branch to restore the destroyed protective rails.

By last evening they had deployed warning and safety signs on either side of the Karuma bridge to guide motorists.

Ssempebwa reveals that the destroyed rails had been replaced last week after another minor accident.

He has advised motorists to be cautious while crossing the bridge, warning that the protective rails are not strong enough.

“While search efforts to retrieve missing person[s] at Karuma Falls continue, following an accident earlier today, our teams have deployed warning /safety signs at either side of the bridge to guide traffic,” UNRA tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Ssempebwa, however, gives hope that they await a final government decision to construct a new and bigger bridge at Karuma.