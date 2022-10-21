By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has given a leeway for the planned coronation event of Papa Emorimor of Teso to go ahead tomorrow as earlier planned.

According to a statement issued by the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, the decision has been based on an investigation and legal advice from the Attorney General.

The Minister says government was unable to stop the coronation after failing to find binding reasons that would lead to that effect, adding that it did not want to act on anticipation.

On October 10, 2020, Soroti High Court issued an order directing a mediation after conflicts left the cultural institution without a head.

The position of the Emorimor fell vacant upon the demise of Augustine Osuban Lemukol on February 5.

KFM understands that tomorrow Saturday, October 22, Papa Paul Sande Emolot will be coronated as the next Emorimor Papa of Teso in a ceremony that will be held in Soroti City.