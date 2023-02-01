Despite the employment sector suffering major shocks such as staff layoff as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has registered a Shs225.85 billion surplus on Pay as You Earn (PAYE) for the half-year period of July to December, 2022.

Giving key highlights for the authority’s half year performance, the URA Commissioner-General, John Musinguzi revealed that direct domestic taxes and non-tax revenue registered a surplus of Shs84 billion and Shs171 billion respectively.

The authority had projected to collect Shs7.45 trillion in domestic taxes but it instead collected Shs7.47 trillion.

PAYE contributed the highest in direct taxes at Shs1.97 trillion followed by Value Added Tax at Shs1.59 trillion.

Musinguzi has attributed the massive performance of PAYE to among others; companies increasing staff numbers and the Christmas season where institutions gave bonuses and payment of gratuity.

The authority meanwhile registered shortfalls in withholding tax which is partly attributed to slow releases of funds from the government in quarter one and two.