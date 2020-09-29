Health experts have asked employers to establish designated places at their respective work places for carrying out physical exercise.

The Executive Director, Uganda Heart Institute Dr.John Omagino says this will help reduce cases of cardiovascular related diseases among the community.

He notes that in Uganda 1 in every 4 adults have hypertension, but only 20% are aware of the disease, warning that if not checked these may be part of the 23 million anticipated premature deaths globally by 2030.

Dr. Omagino was addressing the media as the country commiserates the World Heart Day.

The world heart day is commemorated to raise awareness about heart diseases.

This year’s theme is “Use Heart, to beat cardiovascular diseases”.