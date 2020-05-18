Employers have expressed willingness to contribute to the COVID-19 task force if the additional resources will help the country get out of the lockdown.

This comes amid uproar from Ugandans who have since criticized the call by the task force to company executives requesting their employees to donate at least Shs10,000 towards the fight against COVID-19.

The chairman Fundraising Subcommittee National Response Fund to Covid-19, Patrick Mweheire has revealed that they are targeting to collect Shs 30billion from 1.5m workers and their respective employers.

Now, the executive director Federation of Uganda Employers Douglas Opio tells KFM that the request is not a bad idea and should not cause alarm.

However, workers’ Member of Parliament Sam Lyomoki says they need to be consulted first, to better appreciate the task force’s motive.

According to the ministry of health, Uganda currently has 227 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and President Museveni is expected to address the nation on the COVID-19 situation in the country.