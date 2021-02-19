By Ritah Kemigisa

The Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) has expressed mixed reaction to the passing of the NSSF Amendment Bill, 2019 which allows workers midterm access to 20% of their savings at the age of 45.

The federation’s executive director Douglas Opio tells KFM that although allowing early access to savings is good, it does affect one’s social security at an older age.

Opio meanwhile says the bill is generally well intentioned since it seeks to expand social security coverage by making contributions mandatory for all the workers in the formal sector, something which is good for the economy.

He says its provision on equal representation of members on the board is also a plus for the workers, thus emphasizing the need to the president to urgently assent to the bill.