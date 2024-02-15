The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has urged the government to emulate former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Janani Luwum by prioritizing the basic needs of the citizens and preserving all forms of human rights.

The call comes as Uganda prepares tomorrow to commemorate the National Janan Luwum Day which is celebrated every 16th of February.

The head of Media and Communication at UPC, Mr Faizo Muzeyi, says the party appreciates both the living and spiritual sacrifice that defined Archbishop Luwum in all his life and works as he sacrificed himself and stood firm against all undemocratic excesses including abductions, torture, and death of people as well as preaching against human rights abuses by security organs.

However, Muzeyi noted that the country is still facing several challenges including; acts of human rights violations, high costs of living, and poor service delivery which need immediate attention as the Uganda celebrates the day.

Janani Luwum was murdered on 16th February 1977 on the orders of the then president of Uganda, Idi Amin Dada together with the former inspector of Police, Wilson Erinayo, and the former defense minister Oboth Ofumbi for criticizing the status quo.