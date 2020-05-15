By Benjamin Jumbe

Communities in Uganda and elsewhere on the African continent have been tipped on avoiding Zoonotic diseases.

Making a presentation on a webinar organised by InfoNile, the Chief Executive Officer of Conservation through Public Health Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka said the continued encroachment on wildlife habitats and the wildlife trade has increased the risk of spread of zoonotic diseases.

Dr Kalema says people should avoid deforestation and wetland encroachment noting that all these put humans in closer contact with different species exposing them more to various diseases.

She also encouraged the media to equally focus on positive stories in conservation such as efforts to address human-wildlife conflict among others.

The discussion was under the Topic: Preventing another Pandemic: Redefining our societies to live sustainably with other species – and what the media can do about it.