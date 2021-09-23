Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has condemned the continued closure of schools in the country.

This comes after yesterday’s Presidential address where President Museveni said that schools will only open after teachers and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated.

Museveni added that, by opening schools, children will infect their parents and grandparents since most of them are day scholars.

However, in a tweet, Besigye disagreed with the reason for the continued closure of schools and revealed that with other sectors like markets open, children still access these and can still infect their parents.

“Our children may go to markets, places of worship, & sports betting without endangering their parents & grand parents with Covid19; however, it’s dangerous to go to school!!

It’s really time to end this NONSENSE,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, President Museveni ordered for the reopening of places of worship but with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures. He also increased the number of people attending burials and weddings to 200.

To-date, out of the targeted 550,000 teachers, 269,945 have already received the first dose of vaccination while 96,653 have received the second dose.

This means that a total of 280,055 teachers have not yet been vaccinated at all.

Schools have been closed in Uganda since March 2020. Despite the fact that candidate classes of 2020 opened up, and other classes, there are pupils who haven’t gone to school for close to two years now.