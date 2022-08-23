By Damali Mukyaye

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development has said that operationalization of Nyagak power dam awaits the release of Shs22b by the government.

Local leaders from West Nile have on several occasions protested numerous power outages in the region and have petitioned parliament to avert this.

In an interview with the Minister of energy, Ruth Nakabirwa said if 22 billion shilling is released by the government, the ministry will import the turbines required for operationalization of the dam.

She says that this will see additional 6.5MW on the power grid of this country and will see a reduction in power outages in west Nile.

The construction of the Nyagak dam was launched in 2006 as part of WENRECO’s 20-year contract to supply power to the West Nile region. Since then, Nyagak 1 and 11 have been completed.