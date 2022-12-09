By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa has saluted electricity distribution company, Umeme and Eskom for the years of continued support and investment in Uganda’s energy sector.

This after the government announced that it would not renew Umeme’s 20-year concession agreements after the expiry of its contract on30th March 2025.

According to Nankabirwa, the companies played a major role in promoting the growth of the energy sector, covering a large percentage of the country, grown in asset capacity and complexity, and in employment where about 2,000 staff are employed.

She however challenges both parties to the concession agreements to ensure a smooth transition of all the relevant responsibilities and asset handover in close coordination with the ministry.

Nankabirwa adds that a joint committee to handle the Eskom Concession has already been constituted to ensure proper planning and management of the end of the concessions to ensure seamless handover of the operations and assets.