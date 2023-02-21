The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has revealed that they have identified new gold targets across the country.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa revealed that more gold deposits have been identified in parts of Buhweju, Mubende, Namayingo, Karamoja, and Zombo districts.

She added that in December 2023, Wagagai Mining Limited, a large-scale gold project with about 30 million tonnes of gold ore in a greenstone belt in Busia district will be commissioned.

Nankabirwa has encouraged those opting to invest in the sector to acquire mining licences in line with the new Mining and Mineral Act 2020 via their online portal. The minister has however vowed to cancel non-performing mining licences.