The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa has called for patience and understanding of Uganda and other African nations as they adapt to the energy transition.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit held in Kampala, Nankabirwa said Uganda is aware of the global push from fossil-based to zero-carbon but insists they are not at the same level as the rest of the world.

According to Nankabirwa, through the provision of Liquefied petroleum gas, the oil and gas sector will play a key role in enabling the country meet its climate change obligation as it provides a cleaner option like biomass.

Her remarks come at a time when Uganda and Tanzania’s East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has received criticism from western powers.

Recently, the EU parliament passed a resolution calling for the delay of the project by a year, citing pollution of the environment and human rights violations.