The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has criticized the total ban on steel-timber concrete building method suggesting that more consultations should be made.

On Friday last week, the Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala issued a statutory instrument banning the use of steel-timber concrete composite building method.

According to the minister, after consultation with the National Building Review Board, they agreed on September 19 that this particular method is not safe and is prohibited in any building operation.

Speaking to KFM, the Registrar of the Engineers Board, Eng. Ronald Namugera said that much as the ban could have been informed on research, there is need for more discussions arguing that such a ban hinders innovation.

Namugera meanwhile acknowledges that there has been a lot of abuse with the steel-timber concrete building that has put many people’s lives at stake but says more guidance and studies are still needed to guide proper usage.