By Jane Nafula

Former Labour junior minister, Sam Engola and former peacekeeper and police commissioner Christine Alalo, are among the officers listed to be honoured during Heroes Day celebrations in Luweero district today.

Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard last month in Kampala, while Alalo was one of the passengers killed in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019.

They will be honoured with the Masaba Star Award and Personal Sacrifice Medals, respectively.

According to the minister for the presidency Milly Babalanda, a total of 51 Ugandans will today receive different categories of medals in recognition of their services.

These medals are to be presented by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who will represent the president.

She is also expected to commission the long-awaited Luweero Butalangu road, whose implementation has been pending for the last 7 years.

The president announced on Wednesday that he had gone into self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19, delegating his tasks to the Prime Minister.

Seven of the awardees will receive Diamond Jubilee Medal for civilians, 17 will get the Nalubaale Medal, and four will be honored with the Diamond Jubilee Medal for UPDF, while 2 will receive the Masaba Star Medal for UPDF.

In addition, one civilian will receive the Luweero Triangle Medal, while 11 officers from the Uganda Prison Services and two police officers will walk away with Diamond Jubilee Medals.

Three police officers will be honored with long service gold medals while four others will receive the Personal Sacrifice Medal.

The National Heroes’ Day is observed on June 9th in remembrance of people who lost their lives during Uganda’s bush war between 1981-1986 and this year, the focus is on the former Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) rebel fighters, who were violently murdered by public execution on the orders of President Idi Amin.

Under the leadership of Yoweri Museveni, FRONASA rebel outfit became the current National Resistance Movement (NRM).

This year’s Heroes’ Day is theme is; “Arise Uganda, Our Heroes’ Sacrifices now bear fruit”